Karnataka govt stops Vidhyagama program to prevent possible COVID-19 spread

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Vidhyagama program of Karnataka's Education Department will be stopped for the time being after receiving suggestions by education experts, teachers and parents, said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister on Saturday.

The decision has been taken by the education department and State Government after some students tested positive in Kalburgi and Belagavi districts.

Meanwhile, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the State Government over starting the Vidhyagama program.

Some teachers, parents, education experts also requested the Karnataka Government not to start any such program which can lead to a 'disaster'.

So, after considering all the suggestions, the government took the decision to stop the Vidhyagama program.

This program was launched by the State Government to ensure that students do not suffer amid COVID-19 and their classes are not disrupted. It involves primary school teachers visiting villagers and teaching students in small groups in open spaces including temples while maintaining physical distancing. (ANI)