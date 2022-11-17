Karnataka govt to form panel to check unnecessary C-section deliveries in govt hospitals: Health Minister

Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): In view of the increase in C-section deliveries in government hospitals, karnataka-health-and-medical-education-minister">Karnataka Health and Medical Education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that a committee will be formed to monitor and check unnecessary C-section deliveries in the district and taluk government hospitals in Tumkur.

The Minister said this while interacting with patients in the Tumkur hospital on Wednesday.

"C-section deliveries should generally remain within 20-40 per cent of the total deliveries. The C-section should not be recommended in cases where normal delivery is feasible. If this is being deliberately done we will take strict action to stop this. District surgeons should have a weekly meeting with all department heads every Friday to address issues in the hospitals. DC is also being directed to regularly visit the district hospital," the Health Minister added.

"44 specialist doctors are the sanctioned strength for Tumkur district hospital out of which 42 specialists are already on board. So there is no shortage of doctors here. There were 250 beds earlier which has been increased to 400 in 2003. However, manpower is not panned accordingly and we will fix this soon," he added.

The Karnataka Minister said that the Namma Clinics would be operational by this month.



"438 Namma Clinics are being established in the state and 288 of them are ready. CM Bommai will dedicate the Namma Clinics to the public this month and Tumkur will get 10 Namma Clinics. The women's clinics will be named 'Ayushmati Clinic," he said.

Speaking at a dialysis facility in Tumkur, Sudhakar said, "Help desk will be established in every district hospital across the state. Four staff will work round the clock in this help desk in shifts to assist patients and their families. The tender process has been initiated for dialysis service and the new service provider will be finalised by December. Dialysis capacity will be increased by the present 30,000 to 60,000."

Further highlighting the upcoming projects in the health sector, Sudhakar said, "Cancer hospital has been sanctioned to Tumkur. Today I inspected the progress of construction work and it is expected to be completed by March. A 100-bed trauma care centre at a cost of Rs.40 crore is also sanctioned for Tumkur and construction will begin soon. A nursing college will also be established on the premises of the district hospital at the cost of Rs.20 crores. There are about 28 lakh people in Tumkur and our govt is committed to providing quality healthcare services to all. There are about 144 PHCs in the district and almost all sanctioned posts have been filled. Eight additional specialist doctors are being recruited and we will also fill the vacant staff nurse, lab technician and D group workers."

Besides this, hospitals have been asked to install CCTV cameras and also set up a complaint box for the public to share their feedback and suggestions. People can also share complaints using the e-hospital system.

Health Minister Sudhakar handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the elder daughter of the pregnant who lost her life in Tumkur district hospital due to alleged negligence. "The amount will be kept as a fixed deposit which can be used for her future after the girl attains 18 years," said the minister.

Speaking about the incident, Sudhakar said, "Such incidents should never repeat again. Have instructed all the staff and employees of the health department to ensure that every patient who seeks treatment will get all possible assistance and care."

As per information, Tumkur hospital allegedly denied admission to a pregnant woman. The mother and her two newborns died due to alleged negligence by a doctor and staff at the Tumkur District Hospital. She was allegedly denied treatment at the Tumakuru District Hospital in Karnataka on the grounds that she did not have the "mother health card". (ANI)

