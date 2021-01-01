Karnataka govt to send 1,000 skilled nurses to Britain

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 1 (ANI): In an effort to create hope among job seekers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government is all set to send 1,000 professionally trained nurses to Britain.

Informing about the move, state's Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the minister of skill development said that Indian nurses have a huge demand in many countries including Europe, and many hospitals located there have come forward to provide employment.

"In the first phase 1,000 nurses will be sent to Britain," he said.

The state government in an official release said that all the nurses who will be going in the first batch will be trained in all aspects of their profession including communication skills through Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC).



"The government of Britain has fixed an annual salary package of Rs 20 Lakhs (Indian Currency) for those who get employed," the government stated.

"This deal is the result of an agreement that was entered between the Department of Skill Development of the state, National Health Services (NHS) and Health Education England (HEE)," it continued.

Notably, the Karnataka government has established an International Immigration Center with the object to provide employment in foreign countries. The present batch of nurses is being sent to Britain through this center.

"This center will be in seamless contact with these nurses and will hear their grievances. In case of arising of any issue, they can contact the center and communicate about the same," the government said.

It added that KVTSDA is also in correspondence with the government of Canada to sign an agreement, which will enable to provide employment to professionals who are involved in IT, video gaming, and artificial intelligence. (ANI)

