Karnataka govt to set up 6 forensic labs, says CM Bommai

Hubbali (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday said that forensic science laboratories would be set up in six cities including Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Dharwad and Mysuru to facilitate speedy investigation and crime detection.

In his address at the foundation stone laying ceremony for Kasaba Police Station, South Traffic Station, Alnavar Police Station, DAR administrative block and 36 police quarters at Hubballi today, he said that he has already discussed this with Union Home Minster Amit Shah.

He also said that a training centre in the model of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla would be set up for the mid-level personnel of the State Police Department.



"For the first time Officers on Crime Scene are being appointed in the State. Apart from this, 16,000 police constables and sub-inspectors are being appointed. Officers of Deputy Superintendents of Police and above ranks should not restrict themselves to the office and administrative works, instead, they need to visit police stations and also should work on the field," he said.

"Basic infrastructure facilities would be given to police stations on priority and the government aims to build 100 stations a year totalling 500 stations in the next five years. 10,000 police quarters would be built and Dog kennels would be set up to train dogs," said the Chief Minister.

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra spoke on the occasion and said that the Bill has been passed in the legislature to curb online lottery and gambling. Provisions have been made to register the cases as cognizable offences and soon this will come into force as an Act, he said. (ANI)

