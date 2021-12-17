Karnataka govt tracking contacts of all 8 Omicron cases to prevent immediate spread: Health Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said the state government is cautious and is tracking contacts of all eight Omicron variant cases to ensure that there is no immediate spread of the disease from them.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhakar said, "There are a total of eight Omicron cases in Karnataka at present. We are tracking all the primary and secondary contacts of these cases. We have tested them and are taking a lot of steps so that it does not spread."

Replying to a question regarding regulations during the upcoming festive season, he said, "We are discussing it with our expert committee and the State Chief Minister. We will take appropriate measures to ensure that the disease does not spread in Karnataka."



As the cases in Maharashtra have increased, the state is also monitoring the borders of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, the minister added.

Earlier on December 7, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that a Genome sequencing lab that conducts tests for the 'Omicron' variant will be established in the state.

The government has already initiated action to establish a Genome Sequencing Lab in the state. Health Secretary has been instructed to look into the needs of procuring the necessary equipment and experts for the purpose, he said.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

