Karnataka govt transfers seven IPS officers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): Karnataka Government on Thursday transferred seven top police officers.

According to the state government notification, Deputy Inspector General and Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City N Shashi Kumar, a 2007 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Railways with immediate effect.

Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, a 2011-batch IPS officer replaced N Shashi Kumar as Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City. Jain was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City.



Further, Dekka Kishore Babu, 2013 batch IPS, Superintendent of Police, Wireless, Bengaluru is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence in the vacant post.

Kona Vamsi Krishna, 2014 batch IPS, Commandant, 1st Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police, Bengaluru is placed in Concurrent Charge of the post-Superintendent of Police, Wireless, Bengaluru with immediate effect vice Dekka Kishore Babu, IPS transferred.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve Headquarters, Bengaluru City Mohammad Sujeetha MS, a 2014-batch IPS officer has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic South, Bengaluru City in a newly created post.

Superintendent of Police, Koppal Arunangshu Giri, 2015 batch IPS is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve Headquarters, Bengaluru City.

Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Belagavi Yashodha Vantagodi, a 2015 batch IPS is transferred and posted until further orders as Superintendent of Police, Koppal. (ANI)

