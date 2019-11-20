Karnataka govt will collapse after December 9, says HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], Nov 20 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the BS Yediyurappa-led government will collapse after the upcoming bypolls in the state.

"Some are dreaming of becoming ministers, but they should know that this BJP government will not stay after December 9 to "make them ministers" as one of the BJP candidates said that a political change will start from December 9," Kumaraswamy said while talking to reporters in Hunsur, a constituency which will go to polls on December 5.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader added: "My suggestion to those friends who are playing caste card in Hunsur constituency is that it will not help any of them to become a minister. The voters will teach those people who won the election by a banner and ditched them and joined another party. They will give those people a befitting reply."

The by-elections to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5. (ANI)