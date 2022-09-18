Karnataka govt won't withdraw scheme providing 75 units free power to SCs, STs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the government was not withdrawing the scheme of providing 75 units of power free of cost to the poor Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State.

Bommai also announced that the allocation of the funds for the scheme will start this month.



"The scheme of giving 75 units of power for SCs and STs will not be withdrawn at any cost and said it will be simplified further and provide money from the current month," CM Bommai said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the silver jubilee of Karnataka Bhovi Welfare Association and the 43rd Pratibha Puraskar function at Jasma Devi Mandir's Kalyana Mantap here on Sunday.



Speaking about the Bhovi community and his relationship with them, Bommai said, "The greatest quality of the Bhovi community is that they are hard workers and work not caring about sun, rain or wind. We have had a connection with this community for over 30 years. My father had a cordial relationship with this community. G.S.Bilagi from Hubli and G.Basavneppa from Shivamogga had served as the ministers and they had been close to my father."



CM further said that the welfare of this community will lead to the welfare of the state.



"It is a matter of pride that two persons from this community have been elected to the State Assembly in Bengaluru. Both Arvind Limbavali and Raghu have been winning from Bengaluru for the last three consecutive times. Though the Congress MLA, Akhanda Srinivasamurthy belongs to a different party but still he is close to him. The welfare of this community is like the welfare of the State. My focus, my programmes are aimed at the welfare of the working class. Presently priority is given to working which is the hallmark of the Bhovi community."

Bommai said the time has changed and all of them need not continue their family profession and added that the 21st century is the century of knowledge and they can shine in any field with the power of knowledge and education.

He said the government will take all possible steps to remove all the legal hurdles for the profession of this community.

"The children are given scholarships and hostels are being constructed. This year, the government will build 100 new hostels in the name of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Besides, five mega hostels with 1000 students capacity are also under construction. The government was helping students who wish to study abroad. The rural artisans involved in various traditional professions will be given Rs 50000 each as loan and subsidy and formulated schemes for the kids of economically weaker sections and working classes," he added.

Revenue Minister R.Ashok, Karnataka Bhovi Welfare Association President and MLA S.Raghu, MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, Sri Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamiji of Bhovi Gurupeeta, Chitradurga and Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N.Manjunath Prasad and others were present. (ANI)

