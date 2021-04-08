Karnataka govt's inefficiency, its false promises led to KSRTC strike: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that it was the Karnataka government's "inefficiency and its false promises" that resulted in the indefinite strike of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said: "People of Karnataka are already suffering from the pandemic, and the ongoing strike by KSRTC employees has resulted in further loss to the people. The inefficient and corrupt administration of the Karnataka government is the only reason for this fiasco."

"Karnataka government should have thought through the impact of the promises they made during the last KSRTC employees' strike. False promises by the government are the reason for the current fallout between employees and the government," he further said.

He advised the Karnataka government to hold discussions with the employees union rather than "trying to threaten them".

"Instead of solving the crisis through dialogue and discussions with the employees union, the Karnataka government is trying to threaten the employees by allowing private buses and citing Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) provisions," he said.



"Karnataka government is giving depressing State finances as the reason for not being able to approve the requests made by KSRTC employees. The central government's step-motherly treatment towards Karnataka and BS Yediyurappa's pathetic performance are the reasons for Karnataka's current situation," he further said.

"Government should keep their egos aside and hold discussions with the employees union to provide amicable solutions, and ensure relief to the passengers," he added.

Commuters were stranded in Bengaluru on Thursday as the indefinite strike entered the second day. The strike is mainly over demand for revision of salaries.

KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department.



The KSRTC had issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers. (ANI)

