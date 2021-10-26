Karnataka govt's proposed Anti-Conversion Bill would affect religious harmony: Archbishop

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI): Bengaluru Archbishop on Monday said that the Christian community will oppose the state government's move to bring into effect an Anti-Conversion Bill (ACB), and called it "unnecessary" and added that it would affect religious harmony in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Bangalore Archbishop Reverend Peter Machado said, "I urge the concerned authorities to take a survey of all communities before moving forward with the Bill. If this Bill is only for Christians, then it hurts our sentiments."



"I urge the government to not to go ahead with this Bill. Karnataka is a very mature and developed state. I believe, if Karnataka is open for factories, industrial development.....then why not keep it open for religions?", he said.

He further added, "Karnataka government's proposal for the Anti-Conversion Bill (ACB) is unnecessary as it would affect the religious harmony. It is arbitrary as it tends to target only the Christian community. Enacting such a law would lead many to misuse its provisions."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated in the Legislative Assembly on September 21 that the government was considering introducing an anti-conversion law to prevent forced and inducement-based religious conversions. (ANI)

