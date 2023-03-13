Karnataka has minimum unemployment problem: CM Bommai

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], March 13 (ANI): Stating that there is a big strength of the government of India behind the creation of 33 lakh jobs in Karnataka in the past five years with 13 lakh jobs in last year alone, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday claimed Karnataka has the "minimum unemployment problem."

Speaking at the inauguration of IIT Dharwad, the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project and other development works in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated, the CM said, "Karnataka has the minimum unemployment problem."

"The PM is one such stateman who has a vision for which he helped in establishing the IIT in Dharwad to make the country technology strong. A lot of reforms have been brought by him including the electrification of the Hospet-Hubballi-Tinaighat Railway line," he added.

CM Bommai further said in Union Budget, Rs 7,651 crores have been earmarked to improve railway facilities in Karnataka. This is the work of the double-engine government.



Both the state and union governments are taking up projects in the fields of education, infrastructure and industry, he said.

"The PM has done a lot to provide the connectivity from the port to inland. In total, the NDA government has given more stress on the all-around development of the North Karnataka region. So, it is progressing like never before," CM said.

Chairman of the State Legislative Council Basavaraja Horatti, Ministers Govind Karjol, CC Patil, V Somanna, B A Basavaraj and Shankar Patil Munenkoppa and others were present.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi inaugurated IIT Dharwad. The foundation stone for the institute was laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crores, the institute currently offers a 4-year BTech programs, an inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS program, MTech and PhD programs. (ANI)

