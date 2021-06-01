Karnataka HC asks SIT to submit report in sex tape case involving Ramesh Jarkiholi by June 17

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex tape case involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to submit the report by June 17.

On March 2, Kallahalli, who is a social activist, had lodged a complaint with the police demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi.

"The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the Minister and his people," Kallahalli had said.



A purported sex tape showed the minister in a compromising position with the woman.

Jarkiholi tendered resignation from his post over his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Thursday had urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to arrest MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in the alleged sex scandal. (ANI)

