Karnataka HC dismisses PIL against Isha Yoga Centre to stall construction in Chikkaballapura center

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 9 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed the PIL against the Isha Yoga Center, Chikkaballapura which was intended to stall construction work at the centre.

A bench headed by Hon'ble Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi pulled up the petitioner for not coming to the court with clean hands.

The PIL was filed falsely claiming that the Center in Chikkaballapura is destroying the ecology of Nandi Hills. In contrast, the truth is that Sadhguru Sannidhi is 31 km away from Nandi Hills.



Isha contended that it had bought the revenue lands after paying proper considerations and obtaining due permissions to get them converted for educational purposes.

Isha also clarified that it has not received any grant or land from the government and was compliant with the law.

During the hearing, Isha pointed out that petitioners had not disclosed their antecedents and the filing of criminal cases against them and that it amounts to a violation of various Supreme Court judgements and the PIL rules framed by the High Court of Karnataka.

The Court pulled up the petitioner and said, "We are only expecting that if a petitioner is approaching the court and submitting and saying that he is espousing a public cause, he should approach the court with clean hands. That is the minimum expectation."

Chief Justice Prassana Varale observed that the petitioner had talked about Mahatma Gandhi but he failed to follow the principles laid down by Mahatma Gandhi of following proper means. (ANI)

