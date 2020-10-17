Representative Image
Representative Image

Karnataka HC stays construction of a proposed stadium at Gunjur

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2020 00:26 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State government not to commence construction of a proposed stadium at Gunjur village near Varthur on the outskirts of the city.

The court was hearing the PIL filed by Social Activist T. Narasimhamurthy.
The petitioner had contended that the 27-acre area, allotted to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) for construction of the stadium, is not revenue land but 'deemed to be forest' even though revenue records do not categorise it as forest land.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 23, 2020. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl