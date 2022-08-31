Karnataka HC upholds authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubbali-Dharwad Eidgah ground

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Karnataka High Court, in a late-night hearing on Tuesday, upheld the authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at Eidgah ground at Hubbali-Dharwad.

Justice Ashok S Kinagi dismissed the plea filed by the Anjuman-E-Islam and refused to interfere with the decision of the authorities for permitting the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at Eidgah ground at Hubbali-Dharwad.

The court noted the ground in dispute belongs to respondent authorities and they are carrying out regular activities there.

The court said that the prayer for interim relief sought by the petitioner does not deserve merit and the same is rejected.

The court also said that the petitioner is not entitled to the benefit of the interim order passed by the Supreme Court.

Some of the Hindu organisations submitted an application to install Ganesh idols and hold cultural activities on the said property.

Dharwad Municipal Commissioner granted permission for celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival under certain conditions.

The authorities' decision was challenged in the Karnataka High Court by the Anjuman-E-Islam.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court in a hearing held in the evening directed to maintain the status quo as of today by both sides on the issue relating to the Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

The top court has ordered to maintain the status quo as of today by both sides and said that the issues raised in the petition may be agitated by both parties before the concerned High Court.

Central Muslim Association of Karnataka has moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court order which grants permission to the state government to consider the application for the Eidgah in Chamarajpet, Bangalore, Karnataka for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from August 31 onwards. (ANI)