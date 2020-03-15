Karnataka Health Department closely monitoring contacts of Kalaburagi man who died of coronavirus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Health Department of Karnataka on Sunday said that all the family members and other contacts of the 76-year-old man who died of coronavirus in Kalaburagi are being monitored closely.

"In Kalaburagi city, monitoring of contacts of the positive case is being carried out and community monitoring in 3 km radius and another at 5 km buffer zone. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) is being done. A total of 56 primary contacts and 400 secondary contacts have been identified. Seven members of the family are isolated at District Hospital, Kalaburagi," said a press statement of the health department.

"Additional health check-up desks at Bengaluru International Airport are being established to facilitate easy check-up for international passengers," the statement added.

Earlier today, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu visited the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi to inspect the isolation wards set up to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the State government had ordered the closure of malls, cinema halls, pubs, night clubs, etc for a week. Further, leaves of all government doctors and health officials have been cancelled.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India's tally in the number of positive cases for coronavirus has reached 107 on Sunday.

In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". (ANI)

