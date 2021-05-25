Karnataka Health Minister condemns attack on female doctor on COVID duty

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday condemned the attack on a female doctor, who was on COVID-19 duty the previous day, and said it is a punishable offense in which the perpetrators could be given a prison sentence of five years.

A female doctor on COVID-19 duty at the hospital in Ballari was attacked by COVID patient's family who blamed her for their patient's death.

While speaking to the media after a meeting with experts to review the mucormycosis situation in the state, Sudhakar said, "Attack on the women employees who are on Covid duty is not acceptable. Health warriors are doing selfless service risking their lives. It is punishable up to five years imprisonment if they are attacked. The government will consider this offense seriously."

The minister informed that the state has recruited 1,763 doctors and general practitioners to strengthen the health sector.

"A notification has been issued regarding direct recruitment of 1,763 doctors, 715 experts, 75 general medicine, 57 general surgeons, 145 gynecologists, 40 ENT specialists, 35 dermatologists, 142 anesthesiologists, 153 pediatricians, 17 radiologists are being recruited. 1,048 general medical practitioners also being recruited. This will strengthen the health sector," said Sudhakar.

"North Karnataka is facing a shortage of doctors and this move will solve this issue. Gadag, Hubballi, Belagavi, Raichur, and other districts will be given priority. I congratulate the Chief Minister for this measure," he added.

"As far as mucormycosis cases are concerned, 446 people have been affected so far by Black fungus. 433 have been admitted to hospitals and 11 are in home isolation. Instruction passed to shift them to hospital as well. 12 people have died due to this infection. Centre is supplying 1,000 vials of medicine for the treatment of mucormycosis," he added further.

The Minister also informed that 555 basic ambulances, 157 advanced ambulances are there in the state and the Centre has provided 530 ventilators which will be fitted in these ambulances.

"1.05 Crore Covishield vaccine is supplied by the centre to Karnataka, 13.54 lakh have been procured by the state. Also 13.10 lakh Covaxin doses have been procured. A total of 1.22 crore people have been vaccinated so far. At present we have 11.46 doses of vaccine which will be given to priority groups identified by the government," said Sudhakar. (ANI)