Karnataka health minister visits Kalaburgi hospital to review COVID-19 preparedness

Kalaburgi (Karnataka) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu visited the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburgi on Sunday to inspect the isolation wards set up to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The visit came even as the Central government announced the death of the 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi due to COVID-19.

On Friday, the state government had ordered the closure of malls, cinema halls, pubs, night clubs, etc for a week. Further, leaves of all government doctors and health officials have been cancelled.

Notably, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 107, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

So far, two deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported in the country. In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

