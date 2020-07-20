Karnataka Health Minister's PC an exercise to hide facts: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday attacked the ruling government and said press conference of Health Minister B Siramulu was more like an exercise to hide facts than presenting proof with accurate data.

"Got to know about the press conference addressed by B Siramulu and Dr Ashwathnarayan CN to clear accusations of corruption. It looked more like an exercise to hide facts than presenting proof with accurate data," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"It is still unclear about the points presented in the press conference. They have not answered any of my questions which were raised earlier. I will respond in detail once I receive the written explanation from the govt. Minister has claimed that both Health & Medical education department together have spent Rs323 Cr. But the data presented by them does not even add up to Rs100 Cr. What happened to the rest of the money?," asked Siddaramaiah.

He said that Centre has procured ventilators at Rs4 lakh per unit under PM Cares. But only in our state, the ventilators are procured at Rs12-Rs18 lakh per unit

"Prime Minister's Office has procured ventilators at Rs4 lakh per unit under PM Cares. But only in our state, the ventilators are procured at Rs12-Rs18 lakh per unit. Why do we see such a huge difference in price? Ministers, in the press conference, have told that quality & technological capabilities are the reasons for huge price difference. Does it mean ventilators under PM Cares lack quality? Why did they not present the technical specifications to justify the same?" he asked.

"Not just about the procurement of medical equipment, I had even asked data about food kits, PDS distribution, beds procured, quarantine centres & isolation wards. Where is the data for that?" he asked in a series of tweets. (ANI)

