Karnataka Health Ministry confirms 26 positive cases of coronavirus in state

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Karnataka Health Department on Sunday said that a total of 26 positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed till now.

"Till date 26 COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death," said an official from the Health Department.

Earlier, Sindhu B Rupesh, District Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, informed that a 22-year-old man from Bhatkal who had returned from Dubai on March 19 has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday confirmed 360 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals.

"Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360 (including 41 foreign nationals), as on March 22 at 6.30 pm," said an official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The official also said that of the 360 people, 24 people have been cured and discharged.

Till now, seven deaths due to coronavirus have been reported, the official added. (ANI)

