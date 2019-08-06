Karnataka: Heavy rain damages paddy fields, areca plantations in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Paddy fields and areca plantations have been damaged in Hindlumane village and other areas in Shivamogga's Hosanagara Taluk due to incessant rains in the region.

Rainwater entered the village and caused water-logging in the fields.

IMD Bengaluru in its weather forecast has predicted moderate to heavy spells of rain and strong winds reaching (30-40) kmph which is likely to affect Dakshina Kannada/ Udupi/Uttara Kannada/ Shivamogga/ Chikmagaluru, districts of Karnataka.

On Tuesday morning, Shivamogga district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges (government and aided) of three Taluks including Sagar, Thirthahalli, and Hosanagara of Malnad region. Shivamogga region has received the maximum rain in Karnataka.

There is a flood-like situation in northern Karnataka due to Maharashtra releasing a huge volume of water from its reservoirs after receiving heavy rainfall in the state. (ANI)

