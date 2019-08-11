South Western Railway officials inspecting the section of Railway track where land erosion took place near Sakleshpur, Karnataka
South Western Railway officials inspecting the section of Railway track where land erosion took place near Sakleshpur, Karnataka

Karnataka: Heavy rains, landslides occur along railway track near Sakleshpur

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:12 IST

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Heavy rains and landslips along railway tracks in Sakleshpur eroded embankment along Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road Ghat Section here, an official statement South Western Railway said on Sunday.
The statement said that A K Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway accompanied by DRM Aparna Garg and Divisional Engineers today inspected the locations where landslips had occurred due to heavy rains over the last few days.
The statement said, "There has been heavy erosion of embankment near Sakaleshpur at KM 46/800 and further down at KM 48/01 side slope erosion on the approach to bridge # 142 and yet another major landslip at KM 48/1-2."
"Consequently, the Material Train pressed into service for relief and restoration work could not proceed beyond this point," the statement said.
The statement further said that even as restoration works have started amidst rain fury, General Manager Singh instructed the authorities to hasten the pace of work by engaging experts and professional agencies. He also informed that senior officials of the Engineering Department from Zonal Head Quarter Office would also be camping at the site for closely monitoring the restoration work.
"Singh interacted with the staff who are working under tough weather conditions and distributed raincoats, shawls and blankets to them as a goodwill gesture," the statement said.
Nearly 40 incidents of landslides, boulder, tree fallen on tracks have been reported in a stretch of 45 km since August 5. 11 Excavating machines have been brought at different slip sites. Railway staff and contract labours are working relentlessly to clear the obstruction and secure the bank, the statement added.
Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Shah was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi. (ANI)

