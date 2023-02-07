Karnataka Higher education minister condemns Kumaraswamy over his remarks on Brahmins

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education Minister minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday condemned HD Kumarswamy' remarks on Brahmins and demanded an apology from the JD-S leader.

He said BJP is not engaged in caste-based politics, "but is a secular party".

"His statement can't divide votes which are dedicated to Bharatiya Janata Party," Narayan added.

Demanding an apology from the JD-S leader, he said, "HD Kumar swamy's statement on Brahmins is condemnable. His offensive statement against brahmins and prahlad Joshi, is nothing but against a community. He must apologize for his statement. He has already clarified but he must apologize".

HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday gave a new statement on Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, saying that if the BJP comes to power in ithe state this time, "a Brahmin" will be the Chief Minister.

"What's wrong in Prahlad Joshi becoming Chief Minister, He's capable. There is no doubt in Prahlad Joshi becoming CM," Narayan retorted.

Narayan added that every one in Karnataka is aware about the credentials of Prahlad Joshi and HD kumar swamy.

"People and party will decide who should be the next CM. Every MLA is capable in BJP to become CM," Minister claimed.

We are going to election in the leadership of Basavaraja Bommai, everything will be decided after the election as far as the CM is concerned, Minister added.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that "if the BJP comes to power in the state this time, a Brahmin will become the Chief Minister."

Prahlad Joshi will be appointed Chief Minister, and 8 people have already been appointed Deputy Chief Ministers," he added.

A meeting of RSS leaders was held in Delhi and the next CM was decided in the meeting and Prahlad Joshi will be the next Chief Minister, claimed Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy appealed to the voters that the people of Karnataka "should not fall prey to RSS and BJP scams and false promises."

"The Brahmin CM (Prahlad Joshi) decided by RSS is not the Brahmin of our old Karnataka. He (Prahlad Joshi) belongs to the Peshwas of Maharashtra who demolished the Sringeri mutt."

He further attacked Prahlad Joshi.

BJP has demanded an apology from HD Kumaraswamy on the same. (ANI)