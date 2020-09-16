Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bommai in the tweet said he is asymptomatic and confined himself in home isolation.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka now has 98,555 active cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cured, discharged and migrated cases in the state are 369,229. The death toll in the state is 7,481. (ANI)