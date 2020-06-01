Karnataka: Honnali BJP MLA performs pooja against COVID-19

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): A special pooja was performed by Honnali BJP MLA and Karnataka Chief Minister's political secretary MP Renukacharya at Hirekalmatha, in Honnali against COVID-19, on Monday.

Nava Graha pooja was also performed at the same time for the betterment of those infected. Those present at the pooja maintained social distancing and covered their faces with masks.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases. While there are 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, 5,394 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

