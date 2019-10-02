Karnataka: IAF helicopter, deputed for Mysuru Dasara air show, makes emergency landing

Srirangapatna (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter deputed for an air show as part of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations made an emergency landing near Srirangapatna on Wednesday after the chopper developed a technical snag.

The IAF said that the helicopter made the emergency landing as per standard operating procedures.

No loss of life and property was reported in the incident.

"The crew of Mi-17 helicopter deputed for the Mysuru Dasara noticed a technical snag. As per standard operating procedures, they have done a precautionary landing. The rectification party will come and repair the snag," the force said in a statement.

Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka's official festival, was inaugurated on September 29 and will go on till October 8.

For the 10-day festival, the famous Mysuru Palace has been lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight. Several programmes such as a vintage car rally and an air show among others are being organised. (ANI)

