Karnataka: IAF rescues six people stranded near Narayanpur dam

Raichur (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Six persons, including a pregnant woman, who were stranded near Narayanpur Dam in Raichur district, were rescued by a Mi-17 helicopter, the Indian Air Force said on Sunday.

The woman was attended to by an IAF medical officer onboard the aircraft.

"#SavingLives #IAF Mi-17 rescued 6 people stranded near Narayanpur Dam, Raichur district, #Karnataka. A pregnant woman in need of medical aid was attended to by an #IAF medical officer onboard the helicopter and later transferred to a hospital on landing. #KarnatakaFloods2019", the IAF tweeted.

The rescue operation was made difficult by low light and inclement weather, the Air Force said.

As many as 24 people have lost their lives due to the floods in the state, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said on Saturday.

He also announced that Rs five lakh will be paid to the next of the kin of the dead.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to reach Belgavi district on Sunday to review the flood situation in the state.

Over two lakh people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are lodged in 664 relief camps across the state.

All schools and colleges in Raichur and other affected districts will remain closed till August 15. (ANI)

