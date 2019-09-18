Karnataka: ICGS Rajdoot rescues 23 people stranded off Bhatkal coast

Bhatkal (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rajdoot on Wednesday rescued 23 crew members on board an IFB NSG vessel (Reg. No. KA04MM2473) which had gone adrift due to an engine failure a day before.

The incident was reported to Coastal Security Police, Bhatkal which located the vessel 30 nautical miles from Mavinakurve.

ICGS Rajdoot was patrolling off Karnataka and Goa coast when it was diverted to the site of the incident.

Upon arrival, the technical team of ICGS Rajdoot provided the requisite technical support to the stranded ship but the engine could not be started. However, all 23 crew members are reported to be safe.

Coast Guard requested IFB Pavan Sutta (Reg. No. KA02MM1826) which was fishing in the vicinity for towing assistance.

"At present, IFB is being towed to Bhatkal and IFB SDY is also providing assistance to the Coast Guard," S S Dasila, DIG Coast Guard Karnataka said. (ANI)