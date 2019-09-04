Karnataka: In the memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 04 (ANI): With the intention of bringing back the memories of the fountain pen era, Krishnamurthy Achar, a carpenter from Avinahalli village has crafted a 19.5 ft long wooden pen.

The hefty model of the stationery weighs 250 kg, which has garnered a lot of attention since the time it was put on a display.

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, he said, "Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes. I have always been interested in fountain ink pens, now these classic pens are disappeared. In the memory of that era, I have crafted this pen." At a time when the fountain pens are going obsolete, this flamboyant creation gives a glimpse of the antiquated times when the fountain pens were in trend.

"In recent times fountain pens are disappearing so I have made this. I have sent the information to Guinness World Records team. Let us see what happens", he added.

The fellow villagers are hopeful that his creation would bring a good name to the village. (ANI)