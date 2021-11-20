Karnataka: Indian Air Force helicopter rescue ten people from overflowing Chitravati river

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter evacuated 10 people stranded in the fast-flowing waters of the Chitravati river in Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The rescue was carried out by winching operation. On receiving a distress request from the state government, the helicopter took off from Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru at a short notice and reached the rescue site negotiating inclement weather conditions.

After safely rescuing all the ten stranded people from the overflowing river, the helicopter was recovered at Puttaparthi due to inclement weather.



Bengaluru continued to receive heavy rains on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Karnataka will have widespread rains over the next four days.

"The whole of Karnataka will have widespread rainfall over next four days and rainfall will start decreasing on firth day," Sadananda Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru, told ANI. (ANI)





