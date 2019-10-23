Karnataka: Indian Coast Guard rescues fisherman missing since Oct 23 morning

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A fisherman was rescued on Wednesday by the Indian Coast Guard Ship Savitribai Phule on deployment off Karnataka coast, officials said.

The ship rescued the fisherman after getting a distress message that he was missing since morning. The fisherman hailed from Odisha.

According to an official statement, "A distress message was received from the Office of SP CSP Malpe, Udupi today regarding missing of one fisherman named Goraya Rao aged 33 years from FB Shaional Angel. The FB left from Mangalore port for fishing today."

The statement said, "The Indian Coast Guard Ship Savitribai Phule on deployment off Karnataka coast for exercise SAJAG was alerted and swiftly recovered the missing fisherman at about 4 pm off 10 NM from Malpe Light House."

"On recovery, the fully exhausted fisherman was provided with food and first-aid. The fisherman belongs to Orissa, he overboard at about 3 AM today. The condition of fisherman reported being stable," the statement said.

"It was a daring operation at sea under very rough sea conditions with high waves and wind speed," said SS Daseela DIG coast guard. (ANI)

