Karnataka: Indian Navy personnel performs yoga at Kamat beach

Karnataka [India], June 20 (ANI): Indian Navy personnel performed yoga at Kamat beach near the Karwar Naval Base ahead of the international yoga day, here on Thursday.

The striking yogic poses have now become a norm amongst the defence personnel in India. Several departments of the defence have taken part in yoga in the run-up to the fifth international yoga day.

BSF camps of Delhi, Odisha, Assam have all partaken in these yogic poses as yoga day is just around the corner and now the Indian Navy to has joined the team of these yoga performing defence personnel.

The proposal of yoga day was pushed by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first year of his tenure and also suggested at the United Nations General Assembly where he expressed his interest to mark June 21 as international yoga day.

He also founded the ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be in Ranchi tomorrow to perform yoga on the international yoga day. An estimate of 30,000 is to also participate in the event. (ANI)

