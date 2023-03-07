Karnataka: Indian Youth Congress puts up 'missing' posters of BJP MLA Virupakshappa

Devanagere (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) put up 'missing' posters of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa at various places in Karnataka's Devanagere district, days after crores of unaccounted cash was seized from his son's house.

The 'missing' posters were seen in many locations of Davanagere district and in the channagiri, MLA Virupakshappa's constituency.

The posters were put up by IYC members over delay in arrest of MLA Virupakshappa in the case.

The Congress's youth wing alleged that Virupakshappa is absconding for the last six days, after the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta seized crores of rupees in cash during a raid conducted at the house of MLA's son Prashand Madal.

Khalid ahmad, IYC secretary said, "We are searching and helping police to find Virupakshappa. He's missing from last six days."



"When police can trace anyone, why are they failing to arrest a prime accused in such a big corruption case," he added.

Earlier this month, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. Over Rs 1.7 crore cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office, Lokayukta officials said. (ANI)

