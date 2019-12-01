Karnataka: International innovative and creative conclave from Dec 2 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The two-day International Innovative and Creative Conclave will be inaugurated by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan on December 2 here.

The two-day conclave is being organised by the World Forum for Education (WFE).

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Global Chairperson of WFE Bharatlal Meena said: "Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, who also holds the portfolios of Higher Education, Information Technology, Bio-Technology, and Science and Technology will inaugurate the conclave."

The conclave will be attended by academicians, business magnates, entrepreneurs, professionals, technologists and young leaders from across various fields from 30 countries.

As many as 150 speakers will share their experience and expertise, knowledge and thoughts. The representatives of Israel and Palestine are participating in this conclave cutting across their traditional rivalry.

The former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India Justice M N Venkatachalaiah, Abu Dhabi based Karnataka's entrepreneur B R Shetty, Ambassadors of many countries and a galaxy of bigwigs are scheduled to take part in the conclave.

The deliberation will be on the five core subjects: innovation and creativity, culture heritage and intercultural communication, governance, educational reforms, besides business intelligence, start-ups, and markets.

Chancellor of BEST University Dr Rupa Vasudevan said the transmission of knowledge and skillsets emanated at this conclave will be documented and sent to concerned departments and ministries for emulation and implementation. (ANI)

