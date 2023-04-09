Karnataka: Irked with husband for not bringing chocolate, woman dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [india], April 8 (ANI): Irked with her husband for not bringing chocolate, a 30-year-old woman allegedly died by hanging herself at Honnappa Layout near Hennur Bande on Thursday afternoon, said the police.

The couple Nandini and Goutham had known each other from college and were married with two children, added the police.

While Goutham who works at a salon in Sahakaranagar was leaving for his workplace, both had an argument, as per the police.



Nandini asked Goutham to buy her chocolate. He left saying he would return with chocolate, but did not answer Nandini's calls, police said.

Around 11.45 pm, Nandini sent him a WhatsApp message stating 'she was going'. She asked him to come home early and feed the children, asking him to 'take good care of them'.

A panicked Goutham called her but found his calls went unanswered. He rushed home to find Nandini hanging. Goutham narrated the events that took place in the morning. Nandini's family did not make any allegations against him. (ANI)

