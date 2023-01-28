Karnataka is at the forefront of development, attracting foreign investors: CM Bommai

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the BJP-led state government is working in coordination with the central government to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of achieving a five trillion-dollar economy, adding that Karnataka is at the forefront of development and also leading in attracting the Foreign Direct Investment.

"India is the strongest, most secure and economically progressing nation in the world. We have completed 75 years of independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed this as the golden period. The role of youth will be very important in the next 25 years. The BVB College of Engineering and Technology and the Karnatak Lingayat Education Society have prepared themselves to play the pivotal role in building a new India," he said.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the BVB College of Engineering and Technology here on Saturday, he said that the institution has become vast now. After coming here, he wished he were still a student.

"There were only three sections and his favourite spot was the canteen. Now they have put restrictions there," said the Karnataka CM.

"I am very happy with the achievements of the institute and hope it becomes an important institute in this endeavour. Despite reaching the higher posts we must not forget our teachers and the alma mater. This is our religion. We must help our institute in the best possible manner", he said.



"The PM has spoken about a five trillion-dollar economy and the state has taken steps to achieve one trillion-dollar economic growth. If any state progress, it will help to learn a self-reliant life," he added.

He said that the state government has taken steps to help the country achieve a five trillion-dollar economy.

Asserting that Karnataka is at the forefront of development and also leading in attracting Foreign Direct Investment. The state government has implemented the semiconductor, R&D policy and Employment policy for the first time.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah made several changes in the Home Ministry and has given the first Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) University in Karnataka. Besides, he has given Rs 700 crore grant for women's safety. A special grant of Rs 450 crore has been given to Bengaluru," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, former CMs BSYediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others were also present. (ANI)

