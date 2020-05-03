Karnataka issues revised guidelines on lockdown measures which will come into effect from May 4

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Karnataka Government has issued revised guidelines on lockdown measures which will come into effect from May 4 for two weeks in the state.

Karnataka government said, "The following activities will continue to remain prohibited across the state irrespective of the Zone, for a period of two weeks with effect from May 4. All domestic and international air travel of passengers except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by NHA."

The government said, "All passenger movement by trains except for security purposes or for purpose as permitted by MHA. Inter-State Buses for public transport except as permitted by MHA. Metro rail services. Inter-State movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities as permitted by MHA."

"All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc. However, online/distance learning shall be permitted. Hospitality services other than those used for housing health/police/Government officials/healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists and those used for quarantine facilities," it said.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/ other gatherings. All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

State Excise Minister H Nagesh said, "Alcohol will be sold across Karnataka from Monday, May 4 from 9 am to 7 pm except for containment zones. In Bangalore too sale will start from Monday. Sale of alcohol will be allowed in green, orange and red zones."

"Standalone liquor stores to open across Karnataka from Monday (May 4) except for containment zones. Timings will be 9 am to 7 pm," H Nagesh said. (ANI)

