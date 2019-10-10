Karnataka: IT department raids premises linked to former CM G Parameshwara

Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Income Tax department conducted raids at several locations linked to Congress leader former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara here on Thursday.

According to sources in the Income Tax department, the raids have been conducted at around 30 premises linked to Parameshwara.

Income tax Dept has found irregularities in medical college run by a trust related to Parameshwara.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)

