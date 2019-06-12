Karnataka: Journalist attacked by employees of pharmaceutical company in Tumkur

Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): Local journalists on Wednesday here were allegedly attacked by the employees of a pharmaceutical firm as the scribes were trying to report issues faced by locals due to the presence of the company in the vicinity.

The workers of Beloor Biotech Boylor mercilessly hit the journalists, who were admitted in the nearby hospital for the treatment.

After receiving the complaint, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara met the victims at the hospital and assured justice.

A case has been registered against the accused.

The incident has come to light just hours after a journalist in Shamli was beaten by a group of GRP personnel for covering the derailment of a goods train. In the video, the journalist can be seen been mercilessly thrashed by a group of men. (ANI)