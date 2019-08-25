Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha addressed the media on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Karnataka: Kashmiri man arrested for posing as WHO director in Mangaluru

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:01 IST

Mangaluru(Karnataka) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The city police arrested a Kashmiri man and his driver for posing as director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) here.
The man, who hails from Gandrabal district of Jammu and Kashmir and identified as Shoukath Ahmad lone, claimed himself to be Basith Shah, director of WHO. His driver has been identified as Baljindar from Punjab.
"On 17th August, we received information that two suspects were in the city. Based on the information, we issued a circular and two persons were arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that they were not representatives of WHO," said Mangaluru city Police Commissioner PS Harsha addressing media on Saturday.
They are interstate criminals and involved in many criminal cases, he added.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

