Representative image
Representative image

Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat top in university-industry linkages in research: Govt report

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat have topped in the University-Industry Linkages (UILs) and have scored 7.8, 7.3 and 6.7, respectively, on the scale of ten in a research report conducted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The analysis conducted on the basis of ten parameters shows that UILs are found moderate in India with an overall score of 4.7 points out of 10 but surprisingly a lot of disparities have been observed among the states.
While some states fared well in the UILs, others are found to have moderate or weak UILs, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a press statement here.
The top ten parameters to assess the UILs were -- availability of university for industry, industry interaction with university, continuity in industry university interactions, frequency of university industry interactions, university support in providing quality solutions to industry, MoUs/Collaboration/Agreement between university and industry, patents gained in the last five years by university industry collaboration, continuity of joint research activities by university and industry, industry interaction with university students for research, and industry frequency of interactions with students for research.
Releasing the study, Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, said that the Central government has come up with various schemes to attract private sector for total CSR contribution in order to boost research and development activities in the country.
He urged the PHD Chamber to motivate industries to adopt new technology for increasing the capability of technology absorption in the industries.
Dr DK Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that states have to go a long way to achieve a higher level of UILs in research. "The lagging states must also adopt the best practices undertaken by the top states such as Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat," he said.
"India, on the other hand, is at a very nascent stage of developing strong UILs. Though some improvement has been observed of late, one of the biggest bottlenecks in the country has been the absence of a clear policy for strengthening linkages between the university and industry," Aggarwal added.
The study identifies top 10 sectors of the Indian economy for capacity building, research and development activity and innovation namely agriculture and allied activities, agro and food processing, tourism, textiles, IT and ITeS, power, automotive and auto components, cement, drugs and pharmaceuticals and handicrafts and handlooms.
The top ten sectors of the Indian economy with strong UILs have been found with the UIL score of IT and ITeS at 17.7, tourism 17.4, textiles 17.1, agro and food processing 15.0, agriculture and allied activities 14.1, drugs and pharmaceuticals 13.8, automobiles and auto components 12.8, engineering 11.5, power 11.3 and cement 10.7, said the report.
The results indicate that industry consultation in setting pedagogy, gaining patents and regular interaction with industry has a significant impact on placement level.
Hence, the universities must ensure more collaboration with industries particularly in pedagogy and gaining patents which will facilitate higher employment level of students.
"Going ahead, there is an urgent need to re-draft and re-introduce The Protection and Utilisation of Public-Funded Intellectual Property Bill 2008 which will enable increased focus on the research and development activities and greater interest from the private sector to enhance the increased UILs in research," PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.
The industry body stressed that India needs to adopt a model wherein the concentration of industry clusters must be facilitated by state-of-the-art universities with centres of excellence, incubation centres supporting the research activities.
"It is essential that the universities and industry should come together to make concerted efforts to strengthen the university-industry linkages in the country. The government may support both the stakeholders to facilitate accelerating innovations in the country thereby making India globally competitive and strong economic power in the coming times," it further said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:14 IST

Jitendra Singh posts Indira Gandhi's letter praising Veer Savarkar

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday tweeted a letter penned by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in which she praised Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, by calling him a "remarkable son of India".

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:05 IST

Show courage to seek votes on your own model of governance: BJP...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The BJP on Thursday hit back at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for being critical of the ruling party's "double engine" model of governance and challenged him to show courage to seek votes on Congress's model of governance.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:47 IST

B'deshi troops claim 'self-defence' after BSF jawan killed in...

Dhaka[Bangladesh]/New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday claimed they "fired in self-defence" during a flag meeting along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad, in which one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and another sustained injur

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:43 IST

Those who have looted public money are going to jail: Modi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that people who had misappropriated public money were going to jail in keeping with the promise he made before the Lok Sabha elections and that those who could not be touched earlier were also being made account

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:16 IST

Govt obsessed with trying to fix blame on opponents: Manmohan Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Central government and said that it is "obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents" and not finding solutions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:08 IST

Not against Savarkar but the Hindutva ideology he stood for:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that the Congress party is not against Veer Savarkar, but it does not favour the Hindutva ideology that he patronised.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:01 IST

Centre asks central forces, police to display Sardar Patel's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As part of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's 144th birth anniversary celebrations, the Centre has directed police and central forces across the country to display portraits of the country's first Home Minister along with his message in their offices, to inspire people with his

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:41 IST

Delhi minister writes to Paswan, seeks Centre's help in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan seeking the intervention of the Central government to keep the onion prices under check and said that the National Agricultural Cooperati

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:22 IST

Rahul calls Modi `bechendra', accuses him of selling hard-built PSUs

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday coined a new term "bechendra" (seller) to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over proposed privatisation of some Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:18 IST

MP: Carcasses of 17 cows found in Gwalior school premises, one arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Carcasses of as many as 17 cows were found in a government school premises in Samudan village here. When some people tried to bury the carcasses, a mid-night drama unfolded with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers raising slogans of 'Jai Shree

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:15 IST

Central agencies want to keep my father in custody for long...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday accused the central agencies of "bogus investigation" and working with an "agenda" to keep his father P Chidambaram in custody after a court today sent the former union minister to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:10 IST

Complaint filed in Court against Nitish Kumar, Shushil Modi over...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A complaint was filed against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Shushil Kumar Modi, several ministers and Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials seeking action against them over the recent Patna floods.

Read More
iocl