Karnataka, Kerala, TN likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sept 2

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Rainfall intensity over peninsular India is very likely to increase from Tuesday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) adding that South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 2nd and 3rd September.

"Rainfall intensity over peninsular India is very likely to increase from 1st September. South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu very likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 2nd and 3rd September," said IMD.

"Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over West Rajasthan on 31st August and 1st September over Kutch on 31st August. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Northwest India and Western Himalayan Region during 2nd and 3rd September," IMD added.

The Low-Pressure Area lies over west Rajasthan and neighbourhood. It is very likely to move northwards during the next 24 hours and become less marked thereafter, IMD tweeted.

The Western end of the Monsoon Trough at mean sea level lies to the south of its normal position and eastern end lies close to foothills of Himalayas.

"Under the influence of the above systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over West Rajasthan on 31st August and 1st September and over Kutch on 31st August, 2020. It is very likely to decrease significantly thereafter," IMD tweeted.

"Under the influence of interaction between southwesterly Arabian Sea winds and mid-level westerly trough, Fairly widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy falls very likely over Northwest India and Western Himalayan Region during 2nd and 3rd September, 2020," IMD added. (ANI)









