Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw holds discussions with CM HD Kumaraswamy over infrastructure development

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw met Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday to discuss the infrastructure development in Bengaluru.

In the meeting, Shaw raised many questions on road safety and management of infrastructure and held discussions on civic issues in the city like garbage, mobility and poor infrastructure.

Shaw also gave suggestions to improve the infrastructure on high traffic congestion on the roads, drainage and sewage system management.

Moreover, she also highlighted the far-reaching impact of the poor drinking water facility in the city.

Distressing over the current scenario of transportation in the capital, Shaw also urged the Chief Minister to take the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) restructuring proposal on board that is to build a proper suburban railway network, as soon as possible.

The idea of the formation of a Metropolitan Planning Commission in the state was also proposed by Shaw.

The issue of water logging and improper management of lakes in the city were also on the agenda in the meeting. (ANI)