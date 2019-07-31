Karnataka leaders condole CCD founder Siddhartha's death

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): After the body of CCD founder VG Siddhartha was found on Wednesday morning on the banks of Netravati river, condolences started pouring in from political leaders across party lines.

Siddhartha was the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed shock and paid heartfelt condolences on his death.

"My heart goes with the bereaved family and may God rest his soul in peace," said BS Yediyurappa in a message.

Praising Siddhartha's contribution to Karnataka and India through his entrepreneurship, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Very sad to know about the unfortunate death of Shri. V G Siddhartha. His contribution to Karnataka & India through his entrepreneurship shall be an example & always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Shri. S M Krishna and family members & well-wishers of Siddhartha".

While Karnataka Congress alleged that he was harassed by Income Tax officials.

"#VGSiddhartha case is very unfortunate. Result of harassment by IT officials & decline of India's entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of the economy. Companies which flourished under UPA have been shut down with many people being jobless," tweeted Karnataka Congress from its official twitter handle.

Following a massive search operation involving multiple agencies, the body of missing CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

Taking to Twitter, even P Murlidhar Rao, National General-Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), "Shocked by the heart-wrenching news of suicide by CCD founder #VGSiddhartha. It is very unfortunate and depressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the aggrieved family members. Om Shanti!" tweeted P Muralidhar Rao, National General-Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 58-year-old businessman is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and went missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru.

Siddhartha was spotted last Monday evening at the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore, Sandeep Patil said.

A massive search operation involving multiple teams of police forces along with the Coast Guard and NDRF was being carried out since Tuesday to locate Siddhartha. Police had also deployed the dog squads and inflatable boats in the search operation and roped in local fishermen to search the river. (ANI)

