Karnataka: Locals rescue girl, her grandmother stranded on bank of canal

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Using a rope and ladder, locals in Karnataka's Koppal district rescued a girl and her grandmother, who were stranded on the bank of a canal following heavy rainfall.

The duo was rescued near Sanganala village on Sunday.

The locals came to know about the two stranded persons when they heard shouts for help and brought a ladder and a rope to rescue them. (ANI)

