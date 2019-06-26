Karnataka Mahila Cong holds protest demand ban on EVMs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (KPMC) on Wednesday staged a protest outside Bengaluru General Post Office demanding a ban on EVMs and reintroduction of ballot papers.

Pushpa Amarnath, President of the Mahila Morcha said: "We are holding a postcard movement where we are demanding a transparent election. We had many doubts about this year's election, which was held using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). To rule out doubts, we are demanding from honourable Prime Minister to restore the ballot system. We will sending 1 lakh postcards today to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our demand is clear please ensure and please give us a transparent system of election. We need justice, till we get justice our agitation will continue".

Sowmya Reddy, MLA, said, "Every progressive country has ballot paper elections and we too should go back to ballot paper for the sake of transparency. We as people of the country demand ballot paper elections to be restored. We have seen EVM tampering and people are suspicious over the results of the winning candidate so why not go back to the Ballot paper elections.

Manjula Naidu, Congress worker said, "We see that there is an attempt to dilute the basic structure of democracy. We will not let this happen and so we demand ballot paper elections in the country. This is high time now and we want justice. The government has to listen to our demands". (ANI)

