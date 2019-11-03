Karnataka: Mallikarjun Kharge, his son Priyank Kharge meet DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge met

DK Shivakumar here on Sunday.

According to sources, the trio discussed many issues including the upcoming by-polls in the state.

The bypolls in Karnataka, which were scheduled to be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies that were vacated by rebel MLAs of Congress and JD (S), will now be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 9.

The 15 assembly constituencies which will go to polls are Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K R Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet, and Hunsur.

The polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on December 5, the Election Commission has said. (ANI)

