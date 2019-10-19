Karnataka: Man apprehended after trying to attack Cong MLA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A man was apprehended by the police after allegedly attempting to attack Congress MLA Suresh Bhairathi here on Friday, police said.

The legislator escaped unhurt and the accused has been apprehended, DCP North-East Bengaluru Division Bhimashankar Guled said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered. (ANI)

