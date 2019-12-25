Karnataka: Man arrested on betting charge in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in cricket betting here on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ravi Mahadev Nayak, is a resident of Mahalaxmi layout, police said.

Police have seized Rs 56,900 cash and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

According to police, Nayak used to provide e-mail ids and passwords for the online betting application.

A case has been registered against him at JP Nagar of the city.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

