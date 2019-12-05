Karnataka: Man caught stealing lingerie on CCTV in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): After a man from Marashetty village was caught stealing women's undergarments from a school teacher's house, the family of the accused and the accuser are now caught up in a full-blown feud with complaints and counter complaints being filed, police said.

The incident took an ugly turn after a row broke out between the family of the accused and his neighbour over the theft that reportedly took place on November 28.

"Lingerie kept disappearing from Satish's house in Marashetty village, Bhadravathi Taluk, for a few weeks. Satish, a school teacher installed CCTVs to check and found his neighbor and relative Kumar stealing underwear and brought this matter to village heads on November 29. The brothers of the accused thrashed Satish and threatened his family," said Superintendent of Police KM Shantharaju while speaking to ANI.

The official also added that complaint and counter-complaint have been filed by the accused's family and his neighbour at Holehonnuru station of Bhadravathi Taluk of Shivamogga.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

